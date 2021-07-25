Another group of Afghan military personnel given refuge by Army: ISPR

ANDF was unable to hold their posts along the Pak-Afghan border, sought safe passage and refuge in Pakistan
Another group of Afghan military personnel have been given refuge by the Pakistan Army after the Afghans were 'unable to hold their military posts' on the Pak-Afghan border due to the evolving security situation, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
“Afghan National Army (ANA) local commander, opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral requested Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage for 46 soldiers of Afghan National Army and Border Police including 5 officers,” said the ISPR on Monday.
The ISPR added that the Pakistan Army contacted Afghan authorities for information and necessary formalities after which the soldiers and officers were given refuge and safe passage into Pakistan
“Afghan soldiers have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norm,” the military’s media wing stated, adding that the military personnel would be returned to Afghan authorities in a dignified manner after due process.
Previously on July 1, at least 35 Afghan soldiers also requested the Pakistan Army for refuge due to inability to hold their military post along the international border.
They were also given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan government authorities after the due procedure,.
Earlier, the Afghan government said the Taliban's claim of holding 90 per cent of Afghanistan's border was an "absolute lie" with the defence ministry insisting that government forces were in control of the country's frontiers.
"It is baseless propaganda," deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Defence Fawad Aman told AFP, a day after the insurgents made the claim, which was not possible to independently verify.
The Taliban's claim came after the group captured key border crossings with Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan in recent weeks in a staggering offensive launched as US-led foreign forces began their final troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Pak Army gives refuge to ANA, border police personnel | The Express Tribune
tribune.com.pk