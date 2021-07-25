What's new

Another group of Afghan military personnel given refuge by Army: ISPR

Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,386
-1
11,265
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ANDF was unable to hold their posts along the Pak-Afghan border, sought safe passage and refuge in Pakistan

Another group of Afghan military personnel have been given refuge by the Pakistan Army after the Afghans were 'unable to hold their military posts' on the Pak-Afghan border due to the evolving security situation, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Afghan National Army (ANA) local commander, opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral requested Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage for 46 soldiers of Afghan National Army and Border Police including 5 officers,” said the ISPR on Monday.

The ISPR added that the Pakistan Army contacted Afghan authorities for information and necessary formalities after which the soldiers and officers were given refuge and safe passage into Pakistan

“Afghan soldiers have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norm,” the military’s media wing stated, adding that the military personnel would be returned to Afghan authorities in a dignified manner after due process.

Previously on July 1, at least 35 Afghan soldiers also requested the Pakistan Army for refuge due to inability to hold their military post along the international border.

Read More: Afghanistan imposes countrywide curfew to stem Taliban advances

They were also given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan government authorities after the due procedure,.

Earlier, the Afghan government said the Taliban's claim of holding 90 per cent of Afghanistan's border was an "absolute lie" with the defence ministry insisting that government forces were in control of the country's frontiers.

"It is baseless propaganda," deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Defence Fawad Aman told AFP, a day after the insurgents made the claim, which was not possible to independently verify.

The Taliban's claim came after the group captured key border crossings with Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan in recent weeks in a staggering offensive launched as US-led foreign forces began their final troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

tribune.com.pk

Pak Army gives refuge to ANA, border police personnel | The Express Tribune

ANDF was unable to hold their posts along the Pak-Afghan border, sought safe passage and refuge in Pakistan
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,635
-17
25,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Pakistan Army grants refuge, safe passage to 46 Afghan soldiers at Chitral border: ISPR

Forty-six soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) and Border Police were granted "refuge and safe passage" by the Pakistan Army on Sunday, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The statement said that a local ANA commander opposite Arundu, Chitral, had requested help for the 46 soldiers — including five officers — as "they were unable to hold their military posts along [the] Pak-Afghan International Border due to [the] evolving security situation in Afghanistan."

The Pakistan Army contacted Afghan authorities for the relevant information and necessary formalities, the statement added.

"These Afghan soldiers arrived at Arundu sector, Chitral late last night. After contact with Afghan authorities and necessary military procedures, 46 soldiers including five officers have been given refuge [and] safe passage into Pakistan.

"Afghan soldiers have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms," the ISPR statement said.

It added that the soldiers and officers would be returned to the Afghan government in a "dignified manner after due process".

Mentioning a similar incident, the ISPR statement said 35 Afghan soldiers who had asked for refuge on July 1 had also been "given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan govt authorities after due procedure".

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had previously told Dawn that Pakistan has moved the Frontier Constabulary, Levies Force and other militias from the front line positions along the Pak-Afghan border as the army has started to man those positions.

“Now regular army troops are manning the border after replacing the paramilitary forces,” the minister said, adding the decision had been made in wake of the volatile situation across the border. "The current volatile situation (in Afghanistan) demands that regular military troops be deployed along the border," he had said.

Earlier in July, more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the border into Tajikistan following Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan. The Taliban had taken over six key districts in the northern province of Badakshan, which borders both Tajikistan and China, following which 1,037 Afghan servicemen fled across the border with Tajikistan's permission.

www.dawn.com

Pakistan Army grants refuge, safe passage to 46 Afghan soldiers at Chitral border: ISPR

The soldiers will be returned to the Afghan government in a "dignified manner after due process", says the military's media wing.
www.dawn.com
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
4,606
15
7,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Somebody tag Muhib and Amarullah Saleh to this post. Their army is full of runners who leave battlefield to rag tag militias and yet boast of being macho man who can stand up to a professional army like Pakistan.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,635
-17
25,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Shameful act by the Pak army. These Afghan soldiers are enemies of Pakistan. These soldiers wouldn't take a moment to hurt Pakistan.

Here we are. Pak army the Santa Claus of the region. The Pak army thinks it is doing a wonderful thing. This won't even have any effect.

@nathanbob Hey bud, are these Afghan soldiers trained by your military forces? LOL
 
Last edited:
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2016
4,584
8
5,306
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Who do we allow them to cross ? And there government very next day start accusing Pakistan of sending terrorist ...
Don't understand this logic..
No self respect it seems
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,279
42
27,243
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
Shameful act by the Pak army. These Afghan soldiers are enemies of Pakistan. These soldiers wouldn't take a moment to hurt Pakistan.

Here we are. Pak army the Santa Claus of the region. The Pak army thinks it is doing a wonderful thing. This won't even have any effect.

@nathanbob Hey bud, are these Afghan soldiers trained by your military forces? LOL
Click to expand...
They will be handed over to Taliban once they will took control of Kabul.....Don't sentimental fool.....They handed over their arms and we took them as refugee under arrest.
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2016
4,584
8
5,306
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Areesh said:
Instead of creating a video of this surrender dumb Pakistani military is busy sending back surrendered Afghan soldiers in secrecy
Click to expand...
Yes remember how Amerullah salleh posting pictures and instead look out reaction ..pure appeasement just nothing else ...
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
4,606
15
7,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Instead of creating a video of this surrender dumb Pakistani military is busy sending back surrendered Afghan soldiers in secrecy
Click to expand...
Dalit said:
Shameful act by the Pak army. These Afghan soldiers are enemies of Pakistan. These soldiers wouldn't take a moment to hurt Pakistan.

Here we are. Pak army the Santa Claus of the region. The Pak army thinks it is doing a wonderful thing. This won't even have any effect.

@nathanbob Hey bud, are these Afghan soldiers trained by your military forces? LOL
Click to expand...
Agree with you that we should have made pictures/videos because the likes of Mohib and Amarullah showed be shown such visuals. I know these guys are shameless people but such visuals are indeed very important.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
716
-2
673
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salza said:
How ? they will be send back as per Geneva convention.
Click to expand...
Who, what, where, when, why, and how in the F*** were they allowed in and given treatment. Complete embarrassment and is a perpetual thing that keeps embarrassing with Pakistan and Pakistanis.
Areesh said:
Instead of creating a video of this surrender dumb Pakistani military is busy sending back surrendered Afghan soldiers in secrecy
Click to expand...
F this sh*t
 
Kambojaric

Kambojaric

MODERATOR
Apr 6, 2010
5,151
13
8,739
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Salza said:
How ? they will be send back as per Geneva convention.
Click to expand...
Good that you bring up the Geneva Convention. Pak army is constantly under a propaganda barrage from Indian/US media outlets and does not want to give any fodder to hostile entities, especially where the gain is low. We have already seen how the CNN and other US media outlets have been manipulating and spreading false information about the "commandoes" who were apparently killed by the Taliban. If they catch even a scent of something they can manipulate to expand their propaganda war, they will do it.

On the other hand it would not surprise me if these refuges (not only in Pakistan but also in other neighboring countries like Iran and Tajikistan) are taking place with the tacit approval of the Taliban. The Taliban seemed to have learnt some lessons from last time and seem intent on winning the hearts of the Afghans. Human rights abuses are minimal and ANA soldiers are defecting to the other side. Their strategy is seemingly focused on breaking the ANA from within. Massacring isolated soldiers stuck at a border post without any support would not serve this image well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom