Source of the news please?



Arif Bhatti is taken off air?



You have got to be kidding me. This guy was the number one critic of PTI.



You cannot even say now that this government is going after pro-PTI journalists or their stooges. They are simply going after everyone who squeaks a word against this government.



Dissent is not tolerated in this Pakistan.



Aur yeh munafiq 6 maheenay pehle fascism kay bhashan dete thay...Khurram Dastagir, Musaddiq, the whole lot of PPP, Maryam Aurangzeb and so on.