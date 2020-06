Another George Floyd: This time in Bangladesh; no one noticed

In a time of debate over the extent of racism across the world triggered by the brutal murder of George Floyd in the USA, a similar incident came to light in our neighbouring country of Bangladesh.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

A Hindu Farmer of Gopalganj in Bangladesh, Nikhil was killed by ASI Shamim Hasan who kicked Nikhil's spine with his knees several times

As the world debates that racisim is not only the discrimination with the colour of the skin, the incident of Nikhil also shows an incident of religious minority persecution