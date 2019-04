if Pakistan need to curb terrorism, they need to curb money laundering.

No one shall be allowed to leave Pakistan more than $200 in cash and that shall also be registered.

Govt. shall issue credit cards to all foreign travelers, no hard cash be allowed, whatever the the reason of travel shall be.

See, if i can think of a solution, why can't the band of brothers who is ruling Pakistan Pakistan, is failing to think of a real solution !!!

That's how state ministers are of being help to the assets of ''friendly'' neighbor, by not making right policies, while keeping nation entangled in daily political drama.

