Another Fratricide By a CRPF head constable

Telangana: CRPF head constable in Mulugu fires and kills SI, shoots self
A CRPF head constable shot and killed his superior and later tried to end his life at CRPF camp in Venkatapuram village in Mulugu district.
December 26, 2021
CRPF

CRPF head constable in Mulugu fires and kills SI, shoots self.


A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable opened fire at his superior and later turned the weapon on himself on Sunday morning at Venkatapuram village in Mulugu district.

Sub-Inspector Umesh Chandra died on the spot, while head constable Stephen was critically injured and rushed to a hospital. The incident took place at the camp of CRPF A39 battalion at 8.30am.
"An incident happened in the CRPF camp where one head constable fired upon an SI of CRPF. The SI died and the head constable is critical as he fired on himself. He tried to shoot himself. The injured has been shifted to Warangal hospital," Mulugu, Superintendent of Police, said in a press statement.
Further, the release said that the matter is under investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.
 
