Another fire rages on Margalla Hills

RescueRanger
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
- Sep 20, 2008
- 11,062
- 166
- Country
-
- Location
-
FIR registered and as usual everything is quiet, people have short memories in Pakistan. Especially when it comes to things like the environment.Sad.
Was the culprit responsible for it last time punished?
Today 1 hour ago another fire broke out near to Trail 3 - Pir Sohawa Road.Is this another one today or the one from yesterday?
FIR registered and as usual everything is quiet, people have short memories in Pakistan. Especially when it comes to things like the environment.
Today 1 hour ago another fire broke out near to Trail 3 - Pir Sohawa Road.
No wonder it's a failing country. What is wrong with our people?! Maybe it's a dead nation afterall.FIR registered and as usual everything is quiet, people have short memories in Pakistan. Especially when it comes to things like the environment.
Today 1 hour ago another fire broke out near to Trail 3 - Pir Sohawa Road.
These idiots don't understand that chir pine needles are basically highly flammable and get easily cause large scale fires.I know that small fires are a natural process for clearing the forest floor and getting new growth, but is time to kuch zyada hi ho rahay hain.
Timber mafia at it yet again I presume. Pehle bhi hoti thi, but itni zyada nhn.
Every year this is our "wildfire season" every country will wildland and dry and hot environments have a wild fire risk and a wild fire plan, every country EXCEPT Pakistan!
Yar kya karain. I am at heart an Idealist.Sir jee idhr buildings kay fireplans nhn hotay, na hi building fire code kay mutabiq banti hai, aap wild fire plan ki baat kar rahay hain.
Kyun dopahar kay time khwab dekh rahay hain?