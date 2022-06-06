Another fire rages on Margalla Hills

Jango said: I know that small fires are a natural process for clearing the forest floor and getting new growth, but is time to kuch zyada hi ho rahay hain.



Timber mafia at it yet again I presume. Pehle bhi hoti thi, but itni zyada nhn. Click to expand...

Wildfire Season Image 1: Panoramic view of the Margalla Hills The Margalla Hill, Islamabad capital of Pakistan (33o 043'N and 72o 104 055'E, are situated on the north-eastern part of the Islamabad Capital Territory. Among Pakistan’s naturally significant safe areas, Margalla national park contains a scrub...

These idiots don't understand that chir pine needles are basically highly flammable and get easily cause large scale fires.I wrote a detailed post on this around the same time last year:Every year this is our "wildfire season" every country will wildland and dry and hot environments have a wild fire risk and a wild fire plan, every country EXCEPT Pakistan!