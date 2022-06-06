What's new

Another fire rages on Margalla Hills

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533747800575741952

1654512586818.png
 
Mugen said:
Sad.

Was the culprit responsible for it last time punished?
FIR registered and as usual everything is quiet, people have short memories in Pakistan. Especially when it comes to things like the environment.

Jango said:
Is this another one today or the one from yesterday?
Today 1 hour ago another fire broke out near to Trail 3 - Pir Sohawa Road.
 
RescueRanger said:
FIR registered and as usual everything is quiet, people have short memories in Pakistan. Especially when it comes to things like the environment.


Today 1 hour ago another fire broke out near to Trail 3 - Pir Sohawa Road.
I know that small fires are a natural process for clearing the forest floor and getting new growth, but is time to kuch zyada hi ho rahay hain.

Timber mafia at it yet again I presume. Pehle bhi hoti thi, but itni zyada nhn.
 
RescueRanger said:
FIR registered and as usual everything is quiet, people have short memories in Pakistan. Especially when it comes to things like the environment.


Today 1 hour ago another fire broke out near to Trail 3 - Pir Sohawa Road.
No wonder it's a failing country. What is wrong with our people?! Maybe it's a dead nation afterall.
 
Destroy forests, bring famine and food shortages.
All part of the WEF plan for NWO.
Fires at many places/forests everywhere in the world…
Oh and the fires at food processing plants worldwide too.
 
Jango said:
I know that small fires are a natural process for clearing the forest floor and getting new growth, but is time to kuch zyada hi ho rahay hain.

Timber mafia at it yet again I presume. Pehle bhi hoti thi, but itni zyada nhn.
These idiots don't understand that chir pine needles are basically highly flammable and get easily cause large scale fires.

I wrote a detailed post on this around the same time last year:
defence.pk

Wildfire Season

Image 1: Panoramic view of the Margalla Hills The Margalla Hill, Islamabad capital of Pakistan (33o 043'N and 72o 104 055'E, are situated on the north-eastern part of the Islamabad Capital Territory. Among Pakistan’s naturally significant safe areas, Margalla national park contains a scrub...
defence.pk

Every year this is our "wildfire season" every country will wildland and dry and hot environments have a wild fire risk and a wild fire plan, every country EXCEPT Pakistan!
 
RescueRanger said:
Every year this is our "wildfire season" every country will wildland and dry and hot environments have a wild fire risk and a wild fire plan, every country EXCEPT Pakistan!
Sir jee idhr buildings kay fireplans nhn hotay, na hi building fire code kay mutabiq banti hai, aap wild fire plan ki baat kar rahay hain.

Kyun dopahar kay time khwab dekh rahay hain? :P
 

