Here is a video of Fake muslim boys harassing Ex Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta.Names were Rahit, Fardin Khan, Sabir Ali , Gani , Imran Ali , Wasim and Atif Khan.Of course Ushoshi Sengupta is a rabid supporter of Rohingyas. Not sure if her support has wavered with some first hand experience with muslim youths.Now all you have to do is spin this into a RSS organized attack.