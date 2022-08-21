What's new

Another epic humiliation for PDM in Karachi bi elections NA 245

In all fairness there needs to be mid term polls now. The imported govt has lost all credibility. Important decisions have to be made and only a govt - be it PTI or PDM- which has popular credibility can take those.

NA245 Karachi 111/263 Polling Station
PTI 11,587
MQM 4,133
TLP 3,310
Farooq Sattar 1,219
PSP 385
-- RO Office Tally
PTI leads by 7,454 votes in 111 PS!

Salza said:
IK was not able to do a julsa here so campaigning by pti was limited yet PTI is wining comfortably
IK has been delaying Karachi tour since a long time

This isn't good thing

Anyone else feeling website defence.pk is slow or down
 
Imran Khan needs to give respect to voters of Karachi

This support for PTI is not without a limit. Till now Imran Khan has failed to respect PTI voters of Karachi
 
Very good news. Establishment needs to succumb to people's mandate, or else risk Imran becoming one more Bangabandhu.
 
Areesh said:
Imran Khan needs to give respect to voters of Karachi

This support for PTI is not without a limit
I do not think he is this naive.

Visting Sindh will not be a smart move at this time, if Bawla & Co has to arrest him Sindh is the easiest to do it and contain the blowback. It is practically impossible for them to do it in Islamabad as PTI can choke the capital from KPK and Punjab.
 
Acetic Acid said:
NA245 Karachi 111/263 Polling Station
PTI 11,587
MQM 4,133
TLP 3,310
Farooq Sattar 1,219
PSP 385
-- RO Office Tally
PTI leads by 7,454 votes in 111 PS!


IK has been delaying Karachi tour since a long time

This isn't good thing

Anyone else feeling website defence.pk is slow or down
Even the combined tally is less than PTI's.
PTI 11587
Combined chor Alliance +Traitor Neutral=9047

لیکن یہ بے حیا ایسے نہیں جائے گا
یہ فوج کو داغدار کر کے ہی جائے گا
 
Black.Mamba said:
I do not think he is this naive.

Visting Sindh will not be a smart move at this time, if Bawla & Co has to arrest him Sindh is the easiest to do it and contain the blowback. It is practically impossible for them to do it in Islamabad as PTI can choke the capital from KPK and Punjab.
Karachi and Sindh visit is long due. We Karachi people feel betrayed but we will still vote for him as he is the only leader who is expected to do justice and fairness to Karachi.
 
Karachi and sindh going to be the battle ground before the fall of islamabad pdm gormat

9acbbd9833f3c9cfb6d07745e3f207c7.jpg
 

