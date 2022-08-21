Another epic humiliation for PDM in Karachi bi elections NA 245

Humiliation to Establishment, the self assumed chaudhris of Pakistan.PTI candidate wining margin at the moment is 8000 votes. Mqm/pdm no where to be seen.
IK has been delaying Karachi tour since a long timeIK was not able to do a julsa here so campaigning by pti was limited yet PTI is wining comfortably
I do not think he is this naive.Imran Khan needs to give respect to voters of Karachi
This support for PTI is not without a limit
Even the combined tally is less than PTI's.NA245 Karachi 111/263 Polling Station
PTI 11,587
MQM 4,133
TLP 3,310
Farooq Sattar 1,219
PSP 385
-- RO Office Tally
PTI leads by 7,454 votes in 111 PS!
This isn't good thing
Karachi and Sindh visit is long due. We Karachi people feel betrayed but we will still vote for him as he is the only leader who is expected to do justice and fairness to Karachi.I do not think he is this naive.
Visting Sindh will not be a smart move at this time, if Bawla & Co has to arrest him Sindh is the easiest to do it and contain the blowback. It is practically impossible for them to do it in Islamabad as PTI can choke the capital from KPK and Punjab.
دونوں ہی بہروپئے ہیں۔There is a tough contest between PDM and TLP. Lets see who takes the second spot.