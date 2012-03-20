What's new

Another Elite Lady Manhandles a Policeman.

Good looking women should be allowed some leeway.
Now if your human rights minister was breaking the traffic law , i would support capital punishment.
 
Absolutely pathetic. Scums must be arrested and put behind the bars and no doctor certificate should be accepted to get early release. Where is the supreme court and why don't they take notice they are quick to take notice about politicians conveniences. Law is an arse in our lands. Behaviour like this is instantantly rewarded in the West with the hand cuffing the scum and thrown at the back of the police van and a welcome guest for over night stay in the cell. In the morning magistrate passes the sentence and then culprit will never behave like an animal again. This is called justice and not karma for the people who thinks by wearing a trouser they are above the law.
 
Good looking women should be allowed some leeway.
Now if your human rights minister was breaking the traffic law , i would support capital punishment.
Now don't go there. :)
Some People in Pakistan think they are above the law, can get away with anything if they are related or know someone at the top. I hope this lady goes behind the bars and the media highlights it as well.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1415975597663301639
She should have been arrested immediately for assaulting a peace officer for performing his duty, and immediately hand cuffed and taken to jail for booking. Her car should have been impounded and towed away to police impound.
I salute the professionalism of the officer. He was nothing but respectful towards the very rude and obnoxious driver.
This lady should try doing this in any part of the US or Europe, or even in UAE or the far east, and see what would happen to her instantly. But the good thing is that such outrages are being called out now. I hope the shaming factor will be a big incentive for folks like her to behave like decent human beings. If not then throw them in jail for few month......so pass a law first that makes it a crime to assault a police officer, or impeding the work of a government official
Aik chori or upar say seena zori.
 
Does anyone know if traffic police wardens are allowed to take off number plate of a vehicle like this?
It is illegal to use those number plates, you can hear him say that she has a citation for those plates from yesterday, which means she had been ordered to remove them and use the actual ones and still refuses to. Since the plates are illegal, the police are legally allowed to confiscate them. He is heard asking her where the actual number plates for the car are.
Still, He should not have torn them off like that, if the car got any damage in the process he would be at fault. Otherwise he was highly professional, good thing the body camera is there.
I assume he took them off angrily because of her rude behavior already and from yesterday, and because she refused to stop when they tried to stop her (they had to chase her down, you can see the police vehicle on the left had to box her in to stop her.)
 
This is called justice and not karma for the people who thinks by wearing a trouser they are above the law
Most of the Muslim world including Turkey, most of the world including UK wear trouser. Do they think they are above the law? What ever wrong this lady did - which by all considerations is a minor traffic offence with some rowdy language which plays out every day on UK streets [my brother is a cop] with just points or fines dished out. Of more concern is the mullahs who utter Arabic at every second sentence and then crack open young boys backsides to defile them. I think they represent more of a threat to society then these type of ladies who no doubt have their heads in the crowds. But elites in UK also do the same.
 
It is illegal to use those number plates, you can hear him say that she has a citation for those plates from yesterday, which means she had been ordered to remove them and use the actual ones and still refuses to. Since the plates are illegal, the police are legally allowed to confiscate them. He is heard asking her where the actual number plates for the car are.
Still, He should not have torn them off like that, if the car got any damage in the process he would be at fault. Otherwise he was highly professional, good thing the body camera is there.
I assume he took them off angrily because of her rude behavior already and from yesterday, and because she refused to stop when they tried to stop her (they had to chase her down, you can see the police vehicle on the left had to box her in to stop her.)
Agreed, the lady was at wrong, no question regarding that. Just wanted to know the legal aspect about what is the extent of the authority of traffic police.
 
First Col. ki biwi, and now this, pathetic behaviour. Imagine how bad they must behave off camera, and think if they have the gall to treat police like this, how badly might they treat poor and labourers?

It's scum like these that behave so well and queue in long lines when they have to go abroad, but treat every working man like shit in Pakistan. She should be charged both for the plates and also for assault.
 
Most of the Muslim world including Turkey, most of the world including UK wear trouser. Do they think they are above the law? What ever wrong this lady did - which by all considerations is a minor traffic offence with some rowdy language which plays out every day on UK streets [my brother is a cop] with just points or fines dished out. Of more concern is the mullahs who utter Arabic at every second sentence and then crack open young boys backsides to defile them. I think they represent more of a threat to society then these type of ladies who no doubt have their heads in the crowds. But elites in UK also do the same.
You slap a police officer and doesn't spend a night in that's only possible in our country not in the UK. Most likely in the morning you will get 2 further weeks inside and some fixed fine and court charges are slapped on top of you too.
Jinnah created Pakistan for Muslims to live free and as Muslims way of living not for gora's, as gora's were already ruling us. If you are going to adopt their culture then might as live with goras with their way of living then there was no need for Pakistan creation was it? Instead of appreciating what Pakistan means for the majority of Muslims who live their, there are always going to be few pathetic souls who think they are above the law and law does not applies to them need to be firmly put in their place.
 
i think the police crossed line here.

the girl remained silent , her behavior was really good. she gave book to police. and police was making video without her consent even when her behavior was really good.

and then the police removed the number plate from bumper cause demaged to bumper itslef


do you know how much a bumper costs for Merchades ?
 
i think the police crossed line here.

the girl remained silent , her behavior was really good. she gave book to police. and police was making video without her consent even when her behavior was really good.

and then the police removed the number plate from bumper cause demaged to bumper itslef


do you know how much a bumper costs for Merchades ?
It is illegal to use those number plates, you can hear him say that she has a citation for those plates from yesterday, which means she had been ordered to remove them and use the actual ones and still refuses to. Since the plates are illegal, the police are legally allowed to confiscate them. He is heard asking her where the actual number plates for the car are.
Still, He should not have torn them off like that, if the car got any damage in the process he would be at fault. Otherwise he was highly professional, good thing the body camera is there.
I assume he took them off angrily because of her rude behavior already and from yesterday, and because she refused to stop when they tried to stop her (they had to chase her down, you can see the police vehicle on the left had to box her in to stop her.)
She was using illegal plates despite having a warning from a few days ago to remove them (The police are mot obliged to warn her, they could have fined her the first time and confiscated the plates without any consequence, but they gave her a chance anyways)
we cannot hear what they’re saying in the car, but I’m assuming by the cops tone she was rude to him last time, even if she wasn’t, she did not stop at the police CP when asked to stop and the police had to chase the car down. The police do not require your consent to record you with their body cams.
 
