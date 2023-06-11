What's new

Another Deal Signed: Examining Turkish Airlines' New Codeshare Agreement With Vietnam Airlines

Viet

Viet

Turkish Airlines continues its codeshare strategy by signing a new agreement with Vietnam Airlines.


1686468209176.png

Photo: Markus Mainka | Shutterstock


Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines have recently signed a codeshare agreement. This is the third codeshare agreement Turkish Airlines has signed with flag carriers within a few days, after Icelandair and ITA Airways.

With this third codeshare agreement in place, Turkish Airlines continues to expand its reach and once again confirms its position as the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world.

Details of the agreement​

A codeshare agreement is a commercial agreement between two airlines whereby one airline (the operating carrier) allows another airline (the commercial carrier) to sell tickets for its flights under the commercial carrier's designator code.

In this case, Turkish Airlines will use its 'TK' code on flights operated by Vietnam Airlines between Hanoi - Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City - Da Nang. Similarly, the Vietnamese flag carrier will use its 'VN' code for flights between Istanbul - Hanoi and Istanbul - Ho Chi Minh.


1686468173049.png

Photo: Vytautas Kielaitis | Shutterstock

 

