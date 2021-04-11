What's new

Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event / ‘Fashion show’ in Kashmir from April 11

I

The Ministry of Tourism is organizing a mega tourism promotion event in Srinagar "Tapping the Potential of Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (Independent charge) Prahlad Singh Patel will address the delegates at the inauguration of the event.

The Ministry of Tourism, in association with the Tourism Department of Jammu Kashmir, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) and the Indian Golf Tourism Association (IGTA) is organizing this event from April 11-13, 2021.

The objective of the event is to showcase the myriad tourism products of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and promote tourism to Jammu and Kashmir as the destination for leisure, adventure, Eco, Wedding, films and MICE Tourism. Secretary Ministry of Tourism Arvind Singh and other senior officers of the Ministry will also be present on this occasion.

Several interesting programmes, discussion sessions, technical tours, exhibitions, interactions will form the part of the event including a technical visit to the Tulip Gardens for the delegates and a business to business (B2B) session wherein leading tour operators from other parts of India are expected to participate and interact with their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir.

There will be presentations on the Tourism Potential of Jammu and Kashmir, address by senior government dignitaries including Arvind Singh, Secretary (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism and Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary- Tourism, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Plenary Sessions on April 12, 2021, will include four-panel discussions on the subjects, 'Taking Kashmir to the next level as a preferred tourist destination', 'Making Kashmir more eventful', Showcasing the Diverse Tourism Products of Kashmir'and 'Wazwan, Zaffran, and Shikara the story Continues...' and a 'Chai Pe Charcha' with Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Jammu and Kashmir will also organize a laser show at the famous Dal Lake followed by a cultural programme. A Golf tournament is also being organized at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar for important invitees including diplomats from Kenya, Vietnam and Georgia and other leading Golfers in the country.


Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event in J&K from April 11

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel will address the delegates at the event
‘Fashion show’ held at Tagore Hall in Kashmir
Srinagar: A Kashmir based social organization Sunday organized a glamour packed mega fashion show at Tagore Hall in Srinagar, where dozens of youth participated as models, designers, dancers, rap artists and stand up comedians.
It was attended by hundreds of enthusiastic people all of who were VIPs and dignitaries from different walks of life.


 
