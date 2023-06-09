Another day, another row: US wants to strip China of ‘developing’ tag

China says its status as developing country not decided by U.S.

CGTN19:56, 09-Jun-2023China on Friday accused the United States of bullying by attempting to strip it of the status of a developing country, saying the status is not decided by Washington.The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday passed the so-called "Ending China's Developing Nation Status Act," a bill that would require the State Department to pursue changing China's status as a developing nation in international organizations, according to Reuters.When asked to comment on the issue at a regular press briefing in Beijing, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said the U.S., by taking the move, is just playing another card to contain China's development.It is not out of appreciation for China's development or achievements that the U.S. wants to impose on China the status of a developed nation, Wang told reporters."Whether China is a developing country or not is not up to the United States," he said.Wang added, China's status as the largest developing country in the world is "well-grounded" in fact and has "a solid foundation" in international law.That will not be stripped by a piece of bill by the U.S. Congress, and China's legitimate rights as a developing country will not be cancelled by politicians on the Capitol Hill, he underscored.The spokesperson also rejected the claim by some U.S. lawmakers that China uses its status as a developing country to evade its international responsibilities.When it comes to contribution to the world economic growth, and payment of UN dues and peacekeeping assessments, China's contributions far exceed those of most developed countries, said Wang.