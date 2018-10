For a moment lets assume this news is true.

Now look at the pictures and see what the flight path to Pakistan looks like. Anybody who has any basic knowledge of flying knows that Aircraft's don't fly in straight lines, they fly in a slightly curved path. As you should know by now that Earth is not flat but a sphere. You can also check any flight's path to Pakistan right now on Flightradar24 and see it for yourself.



Then comes the second and most amazing part. Let's assume that even that is true and flight did go in a dead straight trajectory. But why would an Israeli jet or a jet carrying important people from Israel fly over Iran when they could easily avoid it by little changes in flight path.

And everybody knows how Israeli's and Iranian's feel about each other.



This is just another fake propaganda launched by people who don't want this Government to continue and are hell bent on doing anything to stop them from doing any good. So please just use your common sense why would anyone from this new government even think to do something so stupid and suicidal when things have just started improving for them.







P.S. Mods please don't merge this thread with the others, as this has been started to bust this fake propaganda and all the other threads on this topic are helping in spreading this fakenews.

