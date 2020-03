Another day, another crash at PSX as benchmark index plunges 4.68pc to close at 27,228

The threshold for trading halt in individual stocks has been revised – from 7.5pc to 5pc. — AFP/File

Shares continued their grim run on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index closing 1,336 points or 4.68 per cent in the red,

These levels (benchmark index at around 27,300 points) were last witnessed around six years ago, according to Poonawala, when on April 1, 2014, the KSE-100 index closed at 27,159 points.