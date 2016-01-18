What's new

Another crashed Pakistani fighter jet. The black series continues

J

Joe1351

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 16, 2019
83
-1
48
Country
United States
Location
United States
https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2020/...stani-fighter-jet-the-black-series-continues/
ISLAMABAD, (BM) – It is not only the US forces that are losing numerous aircraft to accidents this year. The Black Series also continues in Pakistan, which has just lost its fifth machine this year. This time it was the JF-17 Block II Thunder – a light fighter produced in cooperation with China, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing Defence 24.

Read more: Pakistani fighter jet crashed in Islamabad. It is supposed to be either an F-16 or JF-17

The plane crashed during a routine training flight near Attock in the central part of the country on September 15. The pilot catapulted safely, and there were no losses on the ground. An investigation is currently underway to determine the causes of the accident.

The machine came from the 14th “Tail Choppers” Squadron based at Minhas. This is one of the five units currently operating on the Thunder [in total there are just over 100 machines in service, over 50 more Block III versions are ordered].

This is the third JF-17 lost by Pakistan’s air force. Previous accidents, resulting in the death of the pilots, took place in 2011 and 2016. So the Thunder’s loss statistics are not very high, but the same cannot be said for this year’s Pakistani aviation statistics in general.

On January 7, a two-seater Chengdu FT-7PG fighter crashed [both crew members were killed], on February 7, a Mirage III fighter crashed during a training flight [the pilot saved himself], and on February 10, an anti-partisan Cessna T-37 fell [the pilot saved himself]. The biggest loss was the F-16A MLU disaster, in which Wing Commander [equivalent to a lieutenant colonel in the Polish Air Force; NATO: OF-4] Noman Akram died.

Plane carrying nearly 100 people crashed into homes in Karachi, Pakistan

As we reported on may 22 a Pakistani International Airlines plane crashed in Karachi. With 99 passengers and 8 crew, according to Reuters [or a total of 99 on board, according to Pakistani authorities], he flew from Lahore to Karachi airport, one of the busiest in the country.

This comes days after the country resumed flights interrupted by the coronavirus. Sources of the local TV station GEO TV, quoted by RBC, claim that the car crashed just before landing – about 4 km from the airport. Earlier, the pilot reported a problem with the landing gear.

Another Pakistani television station, Dunya News, reported that police and military arrived on the scene. Four residential buildings were damaged, and some people were injured in the residential area. According to initial information, the aircraft flying PK 803 is an Airbus 320. The initial version is for a technical malfunction of the aircraft.

***
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Pakistan Space Agency Another day, another crash at PSX as benchmark index plunges 4.68pc to close at 27,228 Pakistan Economy 6
P IRGC Aerospace Force again lost another UAV. This time a Shahed-129 armed drone which crashed Iranian Defence Forum 16
B Another Indian helicopter crashes; ANI Indian Defence Forum 8
war&peace Another MiG crashes in IoJ&K Air Warfare 34
Pakhtoon yum Another 737 crash Technology & Science 11
Mega_Man Cyber attack with another stuxnet like virus behind Ethiopian 737 crash ? Pakistan's Internal Security 0
ultron another Syria army MiG-23 jet crashed yesterday Middle East & Africa 5
onebyone Obama is setting us up for another housing crash World Affairs 2
zindapak Another tragedy with Russian helicopter because of its fault. Mi-17 crashed in Iraq. World Affairs 0
B SpaceX Crashed Another Rocket Onto an Ocean Barge World Affairs 41

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top