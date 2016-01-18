Another crashed Pakistani fighter jet. The black series continues

https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2020/...stani-fighter-jet-the-black-series-continues/
ISLAMABAD, (BM) – It is not only the US forces that are losing numerous aircraft to accidents this year. The Black Series also continues in Pakistan, which has just lost its fifth machine this year. This time it was the JF-17 Block II Thunder – a light fighter produced in cooperation with China, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing Defence 24.
The plane crashed during a routine training flight near Attock in the central part of the country on September 15. The pilot catapulted safely, and there were no losses on the ground. An investigation is currently underway to determine the causes of the accident.
The machine came from the 14th “Tail Choppers” Squadron based at Minhas. This is one of the five units currently operating on the Thunder [in total there are just over 100 machines in service, over 50 more Block III versions are ordered].
This is the third JF-17 lost by Pakistan’s air force. Previous accidents, resulting in the death of the pilots, took place in 2011 and 2016. So the Thunder’s loss statistics are not very high, but the same cannot be said for this year’s Pakistani aviation statistics in general.
On January 7, a two-seater Chengdu FT-7PG fighter crashed [both crew members were killed], on February 7, a Mirage III fighter crashed during a training flight [the pilot saved himself], and on February 10, an anti-partisan Cessna T-37 fell [the pilot saved himself]. The biggest loss was the F-16A MLU disaster, in which Wing Commander [equivalent to a lieutenant colonel in the Polish Air Force; NATO: OF-4] Noman Akram died.
Plane carrying nearly 100 people crashed into homes in Karachi, Pakistan
As we reported on may 22 a Pakistani International Airlines plane crashed in Karachi. With 99 passengers and 8 crew, according to Reuters [or a total of 99 on board, according to Pakistani authorities], he flew from Lahore to Karachi airport, one of the busiest in the country.
This comes days after the country resumed flights interrupted by the coronavirus. Sources of the local TV station GEO TV, quoted by RBC, claim that the car crashed just before landing – about 4 km from the airport. Earlier, the pilot reported a problem with the landing gear.
Another Pakistani television station, Dunya News, reported that police and military arrived on the scene. Four residential buildings were damaged, and some people were injured in the residential area. According to initial information, the aircraft flying PK 803 is an Airbus 320. The initial version is for a technical malfunction of the aircraft.
