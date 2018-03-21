Another convoy attacked in Balochistan - Kech

Folks at helm can use chluu bhar pani.
New Recruit
This is a targeted operation by enemy. I have no doubt left now.
Stop sending our Jawans for suicide.
I'm so upset. Fking morons get rid of this hilux
We have our own MRAPS bahi...I don't know why we are not producing MRAPs inhouse and even if we are unable to produce them, why are we not purchasing them (especially from US EDA returning from Afghanistan).
We should also know that PTM is also a part of this coalition so is ANP and achakzai.This is a tar
It has perfect synchronization with political unrest.
The game is bigger than it meets the eye.
Count in the propaganda spread by Arya and the content of it to favour the rallies. This is not an isolated political unrest but systemic targeting.
The letter may not have originated from Arya. Similar letter was released before by a media cell.
We should be trying to get the MRAPs as EDA. that is for sure. If not from the US, we should try to buy second hand armored vehicles on the cheap from around the world, such as Russian BTR-80 from Eastern European stocks and up-armor them and add a 25-30 mm on at least every third vehicle. Give the men a fighting chance if attacked.I don't know why we are not producing MRAPs inhouse and even if we are unable to produce them, why are we not purchasing them (especially from US EDA returning from Afghanistan).