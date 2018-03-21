What's new

Another convoy attacked in Balochistan - Kech

tarrar

tarrar

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2008
7,525
-1
4,314
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Why weren't our boys given armored vehicles in danger territory?

Toyota Hilux are death trap vehicle and our boys are continuously been given these death trap coffin vehicles, where as Maxpro and other armoured vehicles vehicles are kept for God knows for what purpose.
 
C

capricorn5192

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 28, 2020
50
0
32
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I don't know why we are not producing MRAPs inhouse and even if we are unable to produce them, why are we not purchasing them (especially from US EDA returning from Afghanistan).
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
506
1
862
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is a tar
Men in Green said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1317035674017681409
3rd attack in 3 days. I wan't COAS to resign .. WHY WE STILL USING HILUX DABA.
@Areesh @PanzerKiel
Stop sending our Jawans for suicide.
I'm so upset. Fking morons get rid of this hilux
Click to expand...
This is a targeted operation by enemy. I have no doubt left now.

It has perfect synchronization with political unrest.
The game is bigger than it meets the eye.

Count in the propaganda spread by Arya and the content of it to favour the rallies. This is not an isolated political unrest but systemic targeting.

The letter may not have originated from Arya. Similar letter was released before by a media cell.

Screenshot_20201016-152159.png
 
Last edited:
Men in Green

Men in Green

FULL MEMBER
May 2, 2014
1,338
0
2,264
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mr. Bajwa keep sitting on your AC ROOM, WHILE OUR JAWANS DIE BCZ OF YOU.
We have money for sub's and DHA but not for some decent Armoured vehicle for our jawans.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,347
-1
9,371
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bajwa doctrine against insurgency has failed completely. When things are not working out than its better to have the face changed, who can bring new ideas and different strategy against the persistent threat. That could had happened last year when Bajwa was retiring but PM didn't throught so.
 
alphapak

alphapak

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
1,106
0
2,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Until Pak does not go on the offensive this will keep happening.
they need to feel the heat inside India.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,017
7
18,337
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We are not learning from our mistakes nor are we going on offensive. Any attack on Pakistan should be reciprocated in similar fashion. If not, we will lose this battle even before it begins.
Yes Hybrid war has been imposed on us but how are we fighting it, we cannot just tag this line anymore. A befitting response if not given will result in further escalation and deaths of our jawans. India needs to be held accountable and so are the people who kept opening Pak Afghan border every now and than. Government and Army higher commands are both to be blamed for this.
 
V

Village life

FULL MEMBER
Oct 8, 2016
1,512
-4
1,310
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
جب سارے کے سارے سیاستدان اور سارے کے سارے جنرل خدا کا خوف بھول بیٹھے ہیں اور صرف پیسوں کی خاطر اس ملک میں ھیں تو اللہ کی مدد کہاں سے آئے گی ہمارے جوانوں کے لئے،منہوس سیاستدان اور محفوظ جنرل اپنے اے سی کمروں میں بکتر بند گاڑیوں میں محفوظ ہے اور ہمارے بچے ان ڈبوں کے اندر مارے جا رہے ہیں ،اللہ شہداء کے درجات بلند فرمائے اور ان کے لواحقین کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
506
1
862
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Patriot forever said:
This is a tar

This is a targeted operation by enemy. I have no doubt left now.

It has perfect synchronization with political unrest.
The game is bigger than it meets the eye.

Count in the propaganda spread by Arya and the content of it to favour the rallies. This is not an isolated political unrest but systemic targeting.

The letter may not have originated from Arya. Similar letter was released before by a media cell.

View attachment 679912
Click to expand...
We should also know that PTM is also a part of this coalition so is ANP and achakzai.

Just analyse the recent events. Attempts to create a sectarian conflict by assassination of ulema. Attack on Asim Bajwa to discredit the army. Nawaz meeting with Defence Attache.

Sleeper cells are activated for a reason.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
2,833
17
3,397
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
capricorn5192 said:
I don't know why we are not producing MRAPs inhouse and even if we are unable to produce them, why are we not purchasing them (especially from US EDA returning from Afghanistan).
Click to expand...
We should be trying to get the MRAPs as EDA. that is for sure. If not from the US, we should try to buy second hand armored vehicles on the cheap from around the world, such as Russian BTR-80 from Eastern European stocks and up-armor them and add a 25-30 mm on at least every third vehicle. Give the men a fighting chance if attacked.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Clutch
THE ROAD OUT OF GWADAR
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Dalit
Dalit
S
Mosaic nation: What made the census flawed and controversial
Replies
1
Views
605
somebozo
S
Devil Soul
The face of impunity in Balochistan – I
Replies
0
Views
638
Devil Soul
Devil Soul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top