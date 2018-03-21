Another convoy attacked in Balochistan - Kech

We are not learning from our mistakes nor are we going on offensive. Any attack on Pakistan should be reciprocated in similar fashion. If not, we will lose this battle even before it begins.

Yes Hybrid war has been imposed on us but how are we fighting it, we cannot just tag this line anymore. A befitting response if not given will result in further escalation and deaths of our jawans. India needs to be held accountable and so are the people who kept opening Pak Afghan border every now and than. Government and Army higher commands are both to be blamed for this.