Another conspiracy? PTI media activist claims Imran, Fawad used him to malign state institutions

PTI media activist confessed that Imran Khan Fawad Chaudhry are behind the conspiracyIn a video, former PTI media activist Muhammad Shafiq alleged that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry had asked him to save the phone numbers of some of his friends as ‘private number’ on his phone.Upon instructions from the PTI leaders, he allegedly asked his friend to call him and then threaten. In response, he also ‘threatened’ the make-believe aggressors.In his alleged confessional statement, the PTI activist said that the call was part of Imran Khan’s greater narrative that sought to ratchet up the pressure on certain state institutions.Shafiq continued that when the orchestrated call went viral on social media and clearly it defamed state institutions, he realized his mistake and attempted to seek forgiveness for inadvertently becoming a part of a campaign to malign state institutions.Shafiq advised other PTI workers to not listen to Imran Khan or any other party leader.