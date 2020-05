are you guys beserk? look at your claims and reality right from the video:



1. you say completely unreported. yet there is this video on youtube.

2. you say it is against muslims. if you watch the video you see both communities blaming each other

3. police have (per this video) arrested 129 people for the attack and the arson

4. you say Modi's India - yet this is in W.Bengal which is staunchly opposed and run by an ardent opponent of Modi



when are you people going to learn to sympathize with people, whether muslim or hindu, when such atrocities happen instead of trying to play the muslim card and exploit the situation? unless you learn to be hones to yourself you will continue to be your miserable selves this shows you to be

