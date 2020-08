Another cold war at the gates: A strategic calculus for national security of Pakistan

August 6, 2020

Theaters of a new cold war



In contrast to Korea, Vietnam and finally Afghanistan which were the theaters of previous cold war, the theaters for this new cold war are the frozen heights of Himalaya and the deep blue waters of Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Pakistan needs to be sober and calculated



Pakistan must observe the hologram of the cold war from its all angles and on an evolving basis. Pakistan needs to take into consideration all possible scenarios from start to end and should adopt a dynamical strategy accordingly by keeping its national interests on forefront.



Without forgetting the ingrained animosity of Hindutva minds toward her very existence, Pakistan needs to be sober and calculated in her approach to various situations and opportunities, and must not get allured to venture into any kinetic action in haste.



In the weaponry domain, India would not only develop but acquire a lot of modern military platforms. Again without getting trapped into an adversarial swirl and an armed race Pakistan must acquire critical military platforms essential for maintaining a credible deterrence on continental and maritime fronts both.



Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Junagarh and Sir Creek are integral and unalienable parts of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Pakistan must keep pressing her claim on all international forums.



A new normal Pakistan Cold War



By adopting a new approach toward Pakistan by practically abandoning the policy of “strategic restraint,” India has already established a new normal. Hence Indian deep state might contemplate for any attempt to restore her molested image on international and national level hence Pakistan should remain prepared to respond befittingly to any kind of misadventure.



In a sense this cold war shall afford breathing space to Pakistan if moved cautiously hence Pakistan should utilize this crisis in the best possible way.



Currently Pakistan is under attack from a swarm of distractive and destabilizing weaponized narratives. Hence in addition to developing strategic levers in kinetic domains, Pakistan should concentrate on protecting national security in non-kinetic non-contact domains also.



For ensuring sustainable national security a modern, progressive, logical, and universal narrative in line with fundamental tenets of Islam and indigenous culture should be re-infused in Pakistani society.

Source GVS