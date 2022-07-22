What's new

Another Chinese rocket could tumble to earth soon

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
28,718
-47
65,348
Country
China
Location
China
fortune.com

One year after a Chinese rocket tumbled to earth, experts are warily eyeing another launch

A Long March 5B rocket is set to blast off from China on July 24. That’s the same model as the rocket that tumbled to earth out of control last May.
fortune.com

See the sougrape western media always smear China to ease their pain of failing behind China. :enjoy:

When Elon Musk SpaceX debris fall back on Mexico at Feb 2022, this is not what these racist evil journalist reported.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/science...SpaceX-rocket-breaking-Earths-atmosphere.html

Spectacular footage shows a SpaceX rocket breaking up in Earth’s atmosphere over Mexico, five years after it first launched an Echostar satellite into space​


Cry harder, loser! :enjoy:
 
Black Tornado

Black Tornado

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
2,146
-10
2,208
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Beast said:
fortune.com

One year after a Chinese rocket tumbled to earth, experts are warily eyeing another launch

A Long March 5B rocket is set to blast off from China on July 24. That’s the same model as the rocket that tumbled to earth out of control last May.
fortune.com

See the sougrape western media always smear China to ease their pain of failing behind China. :enjoy:

When Elon Musk SpaceX debris fall back on Mexico at Feb 2022, this is not what these racist evil journalist reported.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/science...SpaceX-rocket-breaking-Earths-atmosphere.html

Spectacular footage shows a SpaceX rocket breaking up in Earth’s atmosphere over Mexico, five years after it first launched an Echostar satellite into space​


Cry harder, loser! :enjoy:
Click to expand...
Agreed, waste-rn media are a bunch of c**ts.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Rocket set to hit Moon built by China, not SpaceX: Astronomers
Replies
2
Views
336
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
Chinese satellites evade US surveillance probe, then stare back, according to report
Replies
0
Views
181
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
A Chinese Satellite Got Hit by Space Junk From Old Russian Rocket
Replies
2
Views
350
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Hamartia Antidote
Satellites spot construction of Russian anti-satellite laser facility: report
Replies
1
Views
222
Targeted individuals
T
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX inks 1st deal to provide Starlink internet service on planes
Replies
2
Views
251
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom