ANOTHER Chinese city enters lockdown - forcing five million more people to stay inside their homes - as Beijing battles to deal with Covid ahead of Winter Olympics in February

Anyang, in Henan province, was locked down after a handful of reported cases

Ahead of Winter Olympics, Beijing is sticking with a zero-Covid strategy

This has kept cases low, but country is facing flare-ups in-part due to Omicron

Last week, the one million people in Yuzhou - also a city in Henan - were told to stay at home. Xi'an, home to 13 million people, is in its third week of lockdown

Beijing police have warned residents not to help any Olympic vehicles in crashes

