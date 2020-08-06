What's new

Another Case of Fratricide in Indian Security Forces

A CRPF jawan shoots himself after killing a colleague
The deceased CRPF jawans have been identified as Kalu Ram Gurjar, 35 from Rajasthan and Ravindra Kumar, 40 from Haryana.


CHATARA: Two CRPF jawans were killed in Chatra after one of them opened fire at the other before shooting himself, a police official said Tuesday.
The incident took place at a COVID isolation building located in ITI College of Simaria police station area, about 17 km from Chatra district headquarters of Jharkhand. But, no infected person is there presently.
"Prime-facie it appears a case of suicide by one of the jawans Kalu Ram Gurjar, who on being prevented from committing suicide first shot another jawan Ravindra Kumar and then killed himself.

"Both were alone in the room at the time of the incident," Superintendent of Police, Chatra, Risabh Jha told PTI.
Jha said the incident is being probed and the bodies of both the jawans have been sent for post-mortem. Senior officials including the SP, and commandant of the 190 CRPF battalion Pawan Kumar have rushed to the spot.
The deceased CRPF jawans have been identified as Kalu Ram Gurjar, 35 from Rajasthan and Ravindra Kumar, 40 from Haryana.
Both the jawans are said to have died on the spot. Initially the reports said that both the jawans had fired at each other. The SP said that a detailed investigation into the incident is on.
 
