Another CASA-C295W military aircraft added to Bangladesh Army fleet​

Another CASA-C295W military aircraft added to Bangladesh Army fleet Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her groundbreaking direction and special interest in the modernization of the Bangladesh Army

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her groundbreaking direction and special interest in the modernization of the Bangladesh ArmyTribune DeskSeptember 26, 2022 12:01 AMAnother CASA C-295W, a medium tactical transport aircraft, was added to the fleet of Bangladesh Army's Army Aviation Group on Sunday.Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU, PSC, PhD was present on the occasion. Ambassador of Spain Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas, senior officers of the Army Headquarters, Air Force, BGB, RAB officers and other invited guests were also present at the program.The aircraft, manufactured by Airbus Military, Spain, took off from Spain and touched down in Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.After finishing necessary operations, the aircraft arrived at Tejgaon Old Airport.The military aircraft was greeted with a water cannon salute.On this occasion, Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her groundbreaking direction and special interest in the modernization and development of the Bangladesh Army.He expressed his strong position that the Bangladesh Army, a symbol of the nation's trust, is always ready to protect the country's sovereignty at all times.The addition of a second CASA-C295W medium tactical transport aircraft enhanced the Bangladesh Army's combat capability greatly.The aircraft will be used for landing troops in the battlefield, rapid movement of troops from one place to another, aerial surveillance, cargo transport, VIP missions alongside transporting a large number of emergency patients. It will play an important role in transporting essential relief and medical supplies during natural calamities in the country as well.