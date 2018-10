Another British friend rewarded; Sahibzada Amir Jahangir aka Chico Jahangir appointed Special Assist

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed his decades old British national friend Sahibzada Amir Jahangir aka Chico Jahangir as his Special Assistant to Foreign Investments. Earlier, Chico Jahangir was seen holding attending government meetings and holding government documents while having no appointment.According to reports, he is close with Imran Khan for the last four decades. Walima ceremony of Imran Khan's first marriage with Jemima Khan was held at his house in London. Also, he hosted renowned fundraising dinner in London for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital during which Amitabh Bachan and Daleep Kumar was invited. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan also performed at the event.This is not the first time that only being close friends with Prime Minister Imran Khan are enough credentials for foreigners to be appointed State Minister in Pakistan. Earlier,