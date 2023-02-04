What's new

Another Brilliant Plan of Junta Backed Clowns to Alleviate Poverty & Inflation

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
2,099
0
2,866
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Back in 2022, Ehsaas program issued 150 licenses ( link 1 , link 2 ) to street vendors and arranged bank loans for them to buy and set up new street side vending shops. City of Islamabad provided them a place to sell their goods without them being targeted by CDA or local mafia for extortion money (Bhatta).

Now these clowns running the city decided to demolish all these street side carts on February 2 in the middle of night without even giving them a chance to move their shops. In the video below, a street vendor is holding a CDA issued license for his shop. He says that his shop and inventory left inside is destroyed by government but he is still left with bank loan that he has to pay back ( PKR 300,000).

And expectedly, no main stream channel covered the plight of these street vendors.

Cheers.


 
Last edited:
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
2,099
0
2,866
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Has anyone heard about any of this on mainstream T.V channels?



1675588768286.png
 
M

maithil

SENIOR MEMBER
May 21, 2010
3,491
-80
2,142
Country
India
Location
India
This will keep happening as long as poor people keep taking such things lying down. Unless rich elite is made to feel the same pain.
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
2,099
0
2,866
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
So back in February 2023, I posted that licensed street vendors in Islamabad were evicted from their approved sites without any warning. Now it is reported that CDA is auctioning these sites to rich contractors with government connections.

Thank you PDM.

FvIXHBoaYAAPw41
 

