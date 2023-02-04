Another Brilliant Plan of Junta Backed Clowns to Alleviate Poverty & Inflation

Crimson Blue
Nov 7, 2019
Back in 2022, Ehsaas program issued 150 licenses ( link 1 , link 2 ) to street vendors and arranged bank loans for them to buy and set up new street side vending shops. City of Islamabad provided them a place to sell their goods without them being targeted by CDA or local mafia for extortion money (Bhatta).
Now these clowns running the city decided to demolish all these street side carts on February 2 in the middle of night without even giving them a chance to move their shops. In the video below, a street vendor is holding a CDA issued license for his shop. He says that his shop and inventory left inside is destroyed by government but he is still left with bank loan that he has to pay back ( PKR 300,000).
And expectedly, no main stream channel covered the plight of these street vendors.
Cheers.
