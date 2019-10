So you are saying a guy who bags just 2 to 3% votes will decide the faith of Pakistan? As for the opposition joining hands, Shahbaz Sharif does not want to be part of this, he is only doing so under pressure from his brother Nawaz. PPP is also divided, just listen to Atiaz Ahsan and one would get the idea. I know you lot like to get your hopes high every time their is slight hope that IK government will collapse but he isnt going anywhere nor is PTI led government.

No matter how much you criticize IK for 2014 dharna and supposedly causing those billions, we all know how good the economy has always been during NS previous tenures, a tad short of declaring open bankruptcy.

Click to expand...