Another big budget blockbuster Korean war moive about to release, tribute to Korean War heroes of the Chinese army

The plot is centered on how Chinese soldiers won the battle at Lake Changjin (also known as battle of Chosin Reservoir) in extreme weather conditions. The fight between the United States and China, which took place from November 27 to December 24 in 1950, is regarded as one of the fiercest battles of the Korean War.Yu Dong, chairman of Bona Film Group and the film’s producer, says the movie is a tribute to the heroic Chinese soldiers who died in the Korean War.Yu revealed it took them five years to revise and polish the script and two years to prepare for shooting the movie, while up to 70,000 extras were used in the war scenes.The movie is expected to hit cinemas across China later this year.