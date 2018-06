India's back is full of different kind of wounds. Be it knife, gun or emotional. Starting from Bin-Quasim to Clive to China to Pakistan.



I don't know, why we all fall for this kind of emotional Atyachar every time by Pakistan. Be it BJP, Congress or any coalition. Every time we extend our hand and shake it and turn they stab us. Bloody we thought BJP would act like a tough guy with majority, but it turned out to be the same. I think it's our family value through which we easily trust others..



We must change our mentality. The enemy is our neighbor and is here to stay for another two billion years or more till some tectonic shift.

