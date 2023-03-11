What's new

Another audio of PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur surfaces amid fears of Imran Khan's arrest

Another audio purportedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has appeared, asking local party leaders and workers to reach Zaman park, the residence of Imran Khan in Lahore.

The audio surfaced when the PTI chief, who was ousted from power through no-confidence vote in April last, is facing arrest in multiple cases. A day earlier, a team of the Quetta police reached Lahore to arrest him but the arrest warrants were suspended by the Balochistan High Court (BHC) at the eleventh hour.

Mr Gandapur can be heard purportedly asking Dawood Afridi to reach Zaman Park along with workers. He then said Imran Khan had issued directives for ticket holders to reach his residence so “you should go there and meet him”.

The PTI leader allegedly asked Afridi to take 50 persons with him to Lahore.

Earlier in January, a purported audio of Ali Amin Gandapur had surfaced in which he could be heard demanding his share from the funds.

The leaked audio featured the PTI leader and a person named Imtiaz. Th former minister could be heard stating that the government had released funds and demanding his share.
Another audio of PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur surfaces amid fears of Imran Khan's arrest

He can purportedly be heard asking local leaders to take men to Zaman park
