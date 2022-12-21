What's new

Another audio leak of Imran Khan with Ayla Malik.

Sharp cuts, total digital silences in between, 10000000% fake
@PanzerKiel sir you fell for a fake audio with that sad emoji

This is how genuine recording looks like:
1671648658367.png






But the following leak is -100000% genuine
Take a listen
sur said:
BREAKING NEWS
Mrs. Maryam Safdar, wife of Cap. Safdar's top secret conversation leaked
ایسی تہلکہ خیز بات چیت جس نے پشتو فلم شلوار میں زلزلہ کو پیچھے چھوڑ دیا
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1605582412838158337
Iss tarah ki chussain ateen rahain gee aur log aur Imran kau vote miltay rahain gae 🤣🤣🤣 ISI is a failed intelligence agency all things considered that have been going on in the country.
 
سارے چنگیز خان بڑے غور سے سننے میں مصروف ہیں
:lol:کوئی جواب نہیں دے رہا
 
Kutti k bachy Fojiyon ki Khan se dhushmni hai

But what's the fault of that women?

Ye haram ki auladen usko kyun badnam kr rhi
Ajeeb besharm hai
 
Real or fake, No body gives a Shit what individual do in private. People are worried about how they are being bend over and violated by establishment corruption again and again. Now people know yae system karab kyun hy.

In civilized society, local and federal agencies would be investigating the factuality of leak and into illegally interception of private communications.
 
ISI have taken up a new part time job to increase their income. Not interested it damages our country and individuals but they got to stop Imran as their income will be slashed if he came into the power. Begharti ki be hadd houtti ha.
 
A Dana-dar Dushman is better than a Na-dan Dost....

OK to be dirty, but at the least have some grey matters inside your head, not 100% cow-dung....
 
sur said:
Sharp cuts, total digital silences in between, 10000000% fake
@PanzerKiel sir you fell for a fake audio with that sad emoji :lol:

This is how genuine recording looks like:
But the following leak is -100000% genuine
Take a listen
Having worked with audio coding and compression specifically with voice waveforms while working on the PRC-9661 series. I agree that the total silences make no sense unless the audio was used in a compression format which essentially eliminates any background waveforms.
 

