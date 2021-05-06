Another air defense missile with a range of 100 kilometers has been announced

A new air defense missile has been announced that will form the sub-layer of the SIPER long-range air defense system.
Defense Industry President, Prof.Dr. İsmail DEMİR announced that a new air defense missile with a range of 100 kilometers developed before the SIPER, High Altitude Air Defense Missile System.
Demir's explanations are as follows: "We understand the public's SIPER expectation. However, there are some steps on the way to it. Air defense has to be a layered structure. The SIPER system has its own range and interception capability, but even when you set up a system with that capability, you can get a lot of attacks and damage from where you never expected. Recently, it has been seen that drones and UAV attacks of various sizes, diameters and numbers are much more effective in the world. Therefore, you have to use the elements of the layered structure one by one. Just a few years ago we did not have local solutions on this area. In this direction Korkut was the first step as a bottom-layer."
"Last year, we put into service Roketsan Sungur, which is effective up to 4 kilometers altitude and 8 kilometers range, can be launched both from the shoulder and from the vehicle. Subsequently, the system we call Hisar-A + was activated by increasing its altitude and range. We recently completed tests of the autonomous configuration of this system. So without human intervention, the system sees the incoming threat, acts and hits it, which is an important capability. Then we developed Hisar O +. In this, we will reach an altitude of over 10 kilometers and a range of around 25 kilometers."
"After that, we expect an intermediate product before our high altitude air defense system SIPER. It will come to the fore with an effective range of up to 100 kilometers and an altitude of over 20 kilometers. After that, SIPER will come. In other words, it is a journey where we climb these steps one by one. You go by putting the parameters of the system on top of each other, and apply what you learn from one to the other. In this respect, I wanted to draw attention to this cascade process. We say, Inshallah, SIPER will be activated before the end of 2023."
Source: https://www.savunmasanayist.com/siperden-once-100-kilometre-menzilli-hava-savunma-fuzesi/
• KORKUT SPAAG and GOKDENIZ CIWS
• SUNGUR MANPADS and PMS
• Hisar-A+ Low-Altidude VLSAM
• Hisar-O+ Mid-Altidude VLSAM
• Hisar-U (2022)
• SİPER (2023-24)
