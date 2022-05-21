Annual foreign debts can be paid with two months’ remittance: Finance minister Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that it is possible to pay off the entire year's foreign debt of the country with the remittances sent by expatriates in just two months. "Bangladesh would spend $2.4 billion on foreign debt repayment in the current fiscal year, which would increase to...

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that it is possible to pay off the entire year's foreign debt of the country with the remittances sent by expatriates in just two months."Bangladesh would spend $2.4 billion on foreign debt repayment in the current fiscal year, which would increase to $2.8 billion next fiscal. In the 2023-24 fiscal, $3.3 billion will be spent to pay off foreign debts, and $4 billion the following year," the minister said while comparing Bangladesh with Sri Lanka in a pre-budget discussion held online with newspaper editors and top executives of electronic media on Thursday evening."Our expatriates are sending $2 billion to the country this month. With the two-month remittances, it will be possible to meet Bangladesh's foreign debt for the entire year," he said.