What's new

Annual foreign debts can be paid with two months’ remittance: Finance minister

fallstuff

fallstuff

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 20, 2009
8,723
0
6,357
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Annual foreign debts can be paid with two months’ remittance: Finance minister


Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that it is possible to pay off the entire year's foreign debt of the country with the remittances sent by expatriates in just two months.

"Bangladesh would spend $2.4 billion on foreign debt repayment in the current fiscal year, which would increase to $2.8 billion next fiscal. In the 2023-24 fiscal, $3.3 billion will be spent to pay off foreign debts, and $4 billion the following year," the minister said while comparing Bangladesh with Sri Lanka in a pre-budget discussion held online with newspaper editors and top executives of electronic media on Thursday evening.

"Our expatriates are sending $2 billion to the country this month. With the two-month remittances, it will be possible to meet Bangladesh's foreign debt for the entire year," he said.


www.google.com

Annual foreign debts can be paid with two months’ remittance: Finance minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that it is possible to pay off the entire year's foreign debt of the country with the remittances sent by expatriates in just two months. "Bangladesh would spend $2.4 billion on foreign debt repayment in the current fiscal year, which would increase to...
www.google.com www.google.com



 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
No reserves crunch, loan ratio lowest in region: Kamal
Replies
0
Views
80
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh’s forex reserves cross $44bn
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
fallstuff
fallstuff
B
Bangladesh not in any Chinese debt trap, Ambassador reiterates
Replies
1
Views
212
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh receives $11.95b remittance in seven months
Replies
2
Views
425
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh bags highest $6.79 billion foreign aid in nine months
Replies
7
Views
389
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom