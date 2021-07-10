Annoucement: Penalty on COVID Propaganda / Disinformation

Foxtrot Alpha
Over past few weeks I have had enough of bs that goes on in here with regards of COVID vaccines.
You idiots do not have courtesy to discuss a topic in civilized manner, bring forward validated facts & figures but instead resort to propaganda & disinformation.
this section has become :
MOVING Forward:
We DO NOT want to see threads on
If i see one thread on above - be ready to go on 2 months leave from forum......
#STAYHOME #STAYSAFE
