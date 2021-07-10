What's new

Annoucement: Penalty on COVID Propaganda / Disinformation

Over past few weeks I have had enough of bs that goes on in here with regards of COVID vaccines.

You idiots do not have courtesy to discuss a topic in civilized manner, bring forward validated facts & figures but instead resort to propaganda & disinformation.

this section has become :

  • China vs West
  • Wuhan lab vs US Lab
  • Alpha Variant vs Delta / Indian virus
  • Sinopharm / SinoVac vs Pfizer/ Moderna/ AztraZeneca
If you geniuses were so talented & articulate you won't be sitting here on the forum wasting time / running propaganda .....

MOVING Forward:
We DO NOT want to see threads on

  • China vs West
  • Wuhan lab vs US Lab
  • Alpha Variant vs Delta / Indian virus
  • Sinopharm / SinoVac vs Pfizer/ Moderna/ AztraZeneca

If i see one thread on above - be ready to go on 2 months leave from forum......

#STAYHOME #STAYSAFE
 
