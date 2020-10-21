What's new

Anniversary of using the first anti ship missile in history ,killed around 50 Israeli of crew .

maverick1977 said:
ohhhh ... looks like a gun boat sinking a destroyer?
Yes , this is Komar-class missile boat , fired three Soviet-made Styx missiles on the ship .

This inaugurated a new era in the development of naval weapons and the formulation of naval strategy throughout the world.

Monument to the Fallen of INS Eilat, Haifa. Sculptor: Igael Tumarkin
1603284527345.png
 
these are the same gun boats india employed to take down 2 pakistani destroyers and severely damaging one more
 
