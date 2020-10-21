Anniversary of using the first anti ship missile in history ,killed around 50 Israeli of crew .

maverick1977 said: ohhhh ... looks like a gun boat sinking a destroyer? Click to expand...

Yes , this is Komar-class missile boat , fired three Soviet-made Styx missiles on the ship .This inaugurated a new era in the development of naval weapons and the formulation of naval strategy throughout the world.Monument to the Fallen of INS Eilat, Haifa. Sculptor: Igael Tumarkin