Prime minister Benjamin announced to annex Jerusalem in Israel, starting from 1st July, 2020.Now, I was wondering what will Jordan do to prevent that?Secondly, since Arabs are busy killing each other, thanks to Israel. Who will stop Israel.Iran, as it thinks of herself as macho of ME, what is Iran's instance after that?And the best part, as Head quarters of world corporations will move to Israel, Jerusalem specifically, what is Europe thinking about it?I see this step triggering WW3 in about 2.5 years.Your thoughts please.