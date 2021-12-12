After Baykar, TAI became the second Turkish aviation company to open a facility in Ukraine.“ANKA type UAVs will be produced at the joint Ukraine-Turkey facility built near Kiev.”“The engines of the UAVs will be from Ukraine, their avionics systems and exterior will be from Turkey.”“The first UAVs could be ready by the end of 2022.”“We are also talking about jet-powered UAVs here.”“They will be able to operate against air targets, other UAVs, and even manned warplanes.”The first partner of the TAI's supersonic UCAV(Göksungur) project seems to be Ukraine. I hope Pakistan jumps train too.