ANKA type UAVs will be produced at the joint Ukraine-Turkey facility built near Kiev.

ANKA-type drones production to be launched in Ukraine
Source : 112 Ukraine
ANKA is the next generation of UAVs after Bayraktar



Spokesman for the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovych
RFE/RL


The Ukrainian-Turkish plant, which is being built in Kyiv region, will produce ANKA-type jet drones capable of operating against other air targets. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"The plant is being built now in Vasylkiv. The construction of a plant has already begun. It will produce Ukrainian-Turkish drones. Including ANKA - heavy drones. Including Ukrainian drones, promising. In particular, we can talk about jet drones, which are interceptors. That is, they are capable of acting against air objects, against other drones. Even against manned aircraft. They will have Ukrainian engines and the rest of Turkish avionics: hull, etc.," he said.



Arestovich clarified that ANKA is the next generation of UAVs after Bayraktar.

"Much cooler, yes. Reactive, not piston, but jet. Although there will be such as ANKA, for example, heavy. UAV, which exceeds Bayraktar in all characteristics," he said.

Meanwhile, Turkey has sold to Ukraine significantly more military drones than previously reported, and new deals on the supply of this type of weapon will be concluded in the near future.

Baykar, an arms manufacturer based in Istanbul, has sold dozens of drones to Ukraine since 2019, together with control stations and missiles, according to several officials and an executive at a Turkish defense company with close government ties. Orders for at least two dozen more drones are under way.



After Baykar, TAI became the second Turkish aviation company to open a facility in Ukraine.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470007211388817411

“ANKA type UAVs will be produced at the joint Ukraine-Turkey facility built near Kiev.”
“The engines of the UAVs will be from Ukraine, their avionics systems and exterior will be from Turkey.”
“The first UAVs could be ready by the end of 2022.”
“We are also talking about jet-powered UAVs here.”
“They will be able to operate against air targets, other UAVs, and even manned warplanes.”


The first partner of the TAI's supersonic UCAV(Göksungur) project seems to be Ukraine. I hope Pakistan jumps train too.
@Bilal Khan (Quwa)
 
So wait, Turkey is buying s400 systems and also teaming up with Ukraine as well as they want F35, what are they trying to achieve exactly?
 
@MisterSyed It is difficult to understand with the political perception of the 1980s. First, we need to understand where the world is evolving.
 
It's Erdogan's illogical foreign policy. You bully some,you double-cross others,you build bases somewhere far and you think you're smarter than everyone. Then you end up having bad relations with USA,EU,the Russians and almost everyone in the region.
 
Sorry but I reported this message. It really seems like you are deliberately trying to made out of its scope almost all Turkish-related issues . Please open a separate thread and respect the forum rules. ty.
 
