“ANKA type UAVs will be produced at the joint Ukraine-Turkey facility built near Kiev.”

ANKA-type drones production to be launched in Ukraine
Source : 112 Ukraine
ANKA is the next generation of UAVs after Bayraktar
Spokesman for the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovych
RFE/RL
The Ukrainian-Turkish plant, which is being built in Kyiv region, will produce ANKA-type jet drones capable of operating against other air targets. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych in an interview with Radio Svoboda.
"The plant is being built now in Vasylkiv. The construction of a plant has already begun. It will produce Ukrainian-Turkish drones. Including ANKA - heavy drones. Including Ukrainian drones, promising. In particular, we can talk about jet drones, which are interceptors. That is, they are capable of acting against air objects, against other drones. Even against manned aircraft. They will have Ukrainian engines and the rest of Turkish avionics: hull, etc.," he said.
Arestovich clarified that ANKA is the next generation of UAVs after Bayraktar.
"Much cooler, yes. Reactive, not piston, but jet. Although there will be such as ANKA, for example, heavy. UAV, which exceeds Bayraktar in all characteristics," he said.
Meanwhile, Turkey has sold to Ukraine significantly more military drones than previously reported, and new deals on the supply of this type of weapon will be concluded in the near future.
Baykar, an arms manufacturer based in Istanbul, has sold dozens of drones to Ukraine since 2019, together with control stations and missiles, according to several officials and an executive at a Turkish defense company with close government ties. Orders for at least two dozen more drones are under way.
