Animal Rapes in Pakistan : A Chronology

Kitten rape in Pakistan

Signez la pétition Justice for an innocent tiny Kitten who's raped to death in Lahore Pakistan

This kitten was bought by a family in lahore, their son is 15 years old. This boy along with other boys (his cousins and friends) have been raping her since a week and damaged her organs to the point that she gave up last night. She could not walk, she could not eat, she could not sit, she never slept due to the pain and trauma. When she was taken to the Vet he took out lots of sperm, blood, and lots of shoppers that were used by those boys for raping the kitten. Sperm and blood kept on leaking from her holes. She was raped so much that her two holes turned into one.The Vet also confirmed of what ever had happened to the kitten but refused to write it on the paper as he did not want to get involved in any police proceedings. The girl who had been monitoring these kids always kept an eye on the kitten, and saw that she was in a terrible condition. She often offered help for taking in the cat but they refused, when they damaged her completely they gave the kitten to her after she insisted again .