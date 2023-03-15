Angry! Calling on Taiwan Military Academy Whampoa 500 alumni to go to the mainland for activities, they are all planned act.

Angry! Calling on Taiwan Military Academy Whampoa 500 alumni to go to the mainland for activities, Kinmen soldiers to swim to Feng Shikuan in China: they are all planned actions​

Reporter Wang JionghuaSunday, March 12, 2023 at 9:09 pmFeng Shikuan questioned China's call for Whampoa 500 alumni to go to China for activities, and Kinmen soldiers to travel to China, all of which are planned by China. Photo by Wang Jionghua(Reporter Wang Jionghua/Report from Taipei) Several veterans’ associations recently called on 500 Whampoa alumni on the Internet to go to mainland China to participate in the 99th anniversary of the establishment of the Whampoa Military Academy. Chairman Feng Shikuan questioned today (13th) that since the Japanese media fabricated that 90% of Taiwan’s retired military officers went to the mainland to sell information for profit, China has called on Whampoa alumni to go to China to participate in the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Whampoa Army. Bingyou went to China and other news, these incidents continued to happen, he pointed out with personal vigilance, "These are all planned actions!"Li Wenzhong, vice chairman of the Retirement Association, specifically appealed that a small number of Whampoa pioneers should not fall into the trap of the CCP's united front for petty profits such as hospitality; they lost their position and caused the people of the country to misunderstand and not understand the national army and the veterans. Li Wenzhong also strongly questioned that the organization is deeply puzzled by the identity, motivation and purpose of the initiators. In addition to making public appeals, we will also use channels to dissuade veterans' associations from participating in such activities, which will lead to happy and bitter results. This association also appeals to the national security unit to investigate the context behind it and whether there are improper violations of the law.Luo Jiqin, president of the "Alumni Association of the Army Military Academy of the Republic of China", emphasized that several groups recently called on Whampoa alumni to travel to mainland China and participate in the "99th Anniversary of the Founding of the Whampoa Army". , this event is not organized by the "Republic of China Military Academy Alumni Association". Luo Jiqin said that mainland China invited Taiwan's Whampoa alumni to participate in the school celebration. Mainland China became the host and Taiwan cooperated. The purpose was to "rob Whampoa's orthodoxy." To celebrate would rather be in Taiwan. Luo Jiqin appealed to the alumni who intend to visit and travel in mainland China. The alumni will always respect their personal wishes, but they should be careful and careful in terms of clothing and personal language expressions, and do not mislead their representatives, which will only increase unnecessary troubles and troubles.Due to media reports that 500 retired military officers went to China to participate in the Whampoa 99th Anniversary Conference, the Retirement Association held a special press conference today. Li Wenzhong first said that the association will communicate with veterans' associations on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and that veterans will travel and work in mainland China. , has always held a positive attitude. However, this time the Lu side invited our Whampoa advanced students to go to the mainland to participate in the Whampoa 99th Anniversary Commemoration Conference in the name of the Whampoa Alumni Association. This association is deeply inappropriate: since the establishment of the Whampoa School, it has always been to defend the Republic of China and anti-communism as its historical mission; The two Whampoa Military Academy resumed in Fengshan, Kaohsiung after the government moved to Taiwan. The orthodoxy of Whampoa has always been in the Republic of China. Whampoa first went to the mainland to participate in the commemorative meeting held by the mainland, which is really against the tradition and spirit of Whampoa.Feng Shikuan first stated in the press conference that there is no party or faction, Ren Zhi is the Premier of the Executive Yuan Chen Jianren, and no one asked him to hold a press conference. But he saw a lot of materials yesterday, and many groups in the Veterans Association hope to participate, so he has a lot of feelings in his heart. And his style has always been to speak his mind, and the first thing he thought of was, assuming that after we go to participate in the activities, the number of CCP planes and ships over Taiwan and on the sea will not decrease, how embarrassing we are! This is what he thought in his heart Said.Feng Shikuan further pointed out that the Japanese media falsely reported that 90% of Taiwan's retired military officers went to the mainland to sell information for profit, which had already caused dissatisfaction among active-duty cadres and veterans of the national army. He was so angry that he didn't say anything in the Legislative Yuan, only swearing , which represents the dissatisfaction and indignation of all colleagues.Feng Shikuan further pointed out that Japanese media reports have caused harm until now, and many situations have occurred, which are all pre-set, causing social injustice and dissatisfaction, and even some confrontational events. Therefore, he especially advises all veterans associations and veterans to share the difficult times. When the Whampoa Army founding ceremony is held on June 16, I don’t know what will happen in the middle? But all veterans should love our country and support the 100th anniversary of the Whampoa Army next year. To commemorate the celebration, those who call on Paozawa to participate should be cautious.Feng Shikuan finally emphasized that how many officers and soldiers were sacrificed by the National Army during the War of Resistance Against Japan and the suppression of bandits. These cadres all came from the Whampoa Military Academy. Now they are going to participate in the Whampoa 99 Memorial in China? It is really inappropriate, so he once again appealed to all of us to actively participate in the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Whampoa Army next year, because "the Whampoa Military Academy and the Constitution of the Republic of China, the national flag is in Taiwan, this is orthodox!"