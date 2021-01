Clutch said: End Liberal Extremism and end Liberal corruption!!!



LibTurds Click to expand...

Sad.The manager has been retained for nine years since he is good at his leadership / management job. His not being fluent in English should not be a problem.And those women... such a wannabe-American accent.Those two lines puts you in a brotherhood with the Hindutvadis in India who also don't like "LibTurds" other than the variety of other "anti-nationals" they don't like. I am a leftist, not a liberal, but what do you have against liberals ? But before that, I must ask you the basic question : Who do you understand as being a liberal ?