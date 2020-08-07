Anger as Chinese students are excluded from move to reopen Taiwan’s borders

The education ministry is under fire after abruptly reversing its decision to let Chinese students resume their studies in Taiwan. On Wednesday the ministry sent a notice to universities, stating that all degree-seeking international students would be allowed to resume their studies. But when speaking to press later that day, an education official said Chinese students would be excluded from the policy due to the state of cross-strait relations. KMT lawmakers have blasted the government for the decision, but officials say the suspension is only temporary. Shocked, and disappointed. Ah Tsao represents a group that advocates for international students’ rights. He denounced the education ministry’s policy U-turn, which has devastated Chinese students hoping to return to Taiwan. Ah Tsao International students’ group activist Lots of students were rushing, of course. They knew the flights would be limited. So they booked tickets immediately. And then the same evening they get the news, and they’re devastated. We cannot understand why the government would make such a massive policy U-turn.