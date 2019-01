The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 215.168 kilogrammes of narcotics valuing Rs 350.784 million internationally, and arrested 23 culprits including an Afghan citizen and three persons of a family involved in drug smuggling.They impounded six vehicles while conducting 17 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.The seized drugs comprised 122.01kg hashish, 81kg opium, 9.61kg heroin, 1.728kg amphetamine, 3,476 Xanax tablets and 37 gramnes of Alprazolam tablets.ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Cultus from a bus stop in Chungi, Grand Trunk Road, Islamabad and recovered 12kg hashish from the vehicle. Three persons of a family namely Hassan Khan, his wife Sahiba Khan, daughter Sheeba Bibi and Imtiaz Ali were arrested from the vehicle during the operation.In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla from Mandi Mor Bus Stop, IJP Road and recovered 4.8kg hash along with a 9mm pistol and 5x live rounds. Two persons onboard namely Anayatur Rehman and Yaqoob Khan, residents of Peshawar were also arrested from the vehicle.In a third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Qamar Gul, resident of Kurram Agency from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 2.7kg hash concealed in his suitcase. The arrested accused intended to fly for Doha by Qatar Airways.In a fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla and a Suzuki Bolan car from a bus stop in Chungi, Grand Trunk Road, Islamabad and recovered 6kg opium and 12kg hashish from the vehicles. Two persons Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Ahmed both residents of Bhakkar and Naeem Akhtar, resident of Sargodha were arrested from the intercepted vehicles.In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an Afghan citizen called Muhammad Naveed from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 798g Amphetamine from his personal possession. The arrested accused intended to fly for Dubai by Qatar Airways.ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki truck near Faizpur Motorway Toll Plaza, Lahore and recovered 72kg opium and 84kg hash concealed in the roof of the intercepted truck. Two persons Raja Sajid and Fazal Muhammad, residents of Swabi were arrested during the operation.Separately, ANF Lahore arrested Suba Khan, resident of Kasur from Pak Rangers check post, BRP Pull, Ganda Singh Wala and recovered 3kg opium and 7kg heroin from his luggage. In a third operation, ANF Lahore arrested Suba Sadiq from Pak Rangers check post, BRP Pull, Ganda Singh Wala and recovered 5kg gashish from his personal possession.ANF Lahore also arrested Akbar Ali, resident of Karachi from Daewoo Express, Lahore Terminal, Multan Road, Thokar Niaz Baig and recovered 2.4kg heroin from his personal possession. In a fifth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a parcel of garments at General Post Office, Lahore and recovered 37g Alprazolam tablets concealed in it. The parcel was being sent to America. In the sixth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted another parcel of ladies garments being sent to United Kingdom from a courier service office near Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 90g heroin concealed in it.In a seventh operation, ANF Lahore intercepted another parcel from the same courier service office and recovered 120g heroin from it.ANF Peshawar arrested Dost Muhammad, a resident of Khyber Agency from Al-Azizia Hotel, Sakha Kot, Malakand and recovered 900g hash from his personal possession. In another operation, ANF Peshawar arrested Afzal Khan, a resident of Upper Dir from Peshawar International Airport and recovered 2,340 Xanax tablets concealed in four bottles present in his luggage. The arrested accused intended to fly for Jeddah.In a third operation, ANF Peshawar arrested Rahatullah, resident of Lower Dir from Peshawar International Airport and recovered 1,136 Xanax tablets from his luggage. The arrested accused intended to fly for Riyadh via Bahrain by Gulf Airlines.Source: https://dailytimes.com.pk/347778/anf-seizes-narcotics-worth-rs-350-7m-from-drug-peddlers/