Lahore: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday filed a plea in Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Court's verdict to grant bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug smuggling case.

ANF in its petition pleaded the court that the Lahore High Court did not assess the facts properly. The court's decision should be declared invalid.



Previously, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday pleaded an anti-narcotics court to provide a copy of all evidence before indictment in a drug smuggling case, GNN reported.



The court issued notices to the prosecution for January 18.



The anti-narcotics court heard the drug smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah where the PML-N leader appeared before the court for the first time after being released on bail.



The lawyer of Rana Sanaullah took stance that the court that if Shehryar Afridi has any footage pertaining evidences, should be submitted in the court.



The court then adjourned the hearing till January 18.



Previously, following Sanaullah's arrest in July, Shehryar Afridi had said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had "complete footage" of the PML-N Punjab President, Rana Sanaullah, before it moved to arrest him.



Afridi claimed that Sanaullah had been arrested after a three-week surveillance, adding that the ANF had complete and sufficient evidence to prove his involvement in the drug business.



On Tuesday, December 24, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to the former provincial minister in drug smuggling case.



On July 1, Sanaullah was arrested by the ANF after the discovery of a large stash of contraband in his vehicle from near the Sukheke area in Punjab.



Sanaullah, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and president of the PML-N's Punjab wing and was arrested while travelling with his guards to a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.



A case was being filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, after a large stash of contraband was recovered from his vehicle.