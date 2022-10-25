Andrew Tate | social media figure | Now Muslim

How many of you guys know Andrew Tate? He's a former kick boxer who made some money running casino's, and has setup a website called Hustlers University, selling people all sorts of courses on making money, lifestyle improvement etc. He shot to fame for his social media personality, his wide following and his controversial statements. He was recently banned from Facebook, tiktok, instagram and youTube.



Yesterday he announced he had converted to Islam and is now a Muslim.



Anyone come across him, have any thoughts about him?



I don't agree with everything he says, but I think he says what a lot of people truly think but are too afraid to say because of wokeness and cancel culture.