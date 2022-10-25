What's new

Andrew Tate | social media figure | Now Muslim

How many of you guys know Andrew Tate? He's a former kick boxer who made some money running casino's, and has setup a website called Hustlers University, selling people all sorts of courses on making money, lifestyle improvement etc. He shot to fame for his social media personality, his wide following and his controversial statements. He was recently banned from Facebook, tiktok, instagram and youTube.

Yesterday he announced he had converted to Islam and is now a Muslim.

Anyone come across him, have any thoughts about him?

I don't agree with everything he says, but I think he says what a lot of people truly think but are too afraid to say because of wokeness and cancel culture.
 
I agree with most of the things the guy has said.
But I'm not sure if he fully understands the amount of his lifestyle that he has to sacrifice now that he's a muslim.

Anyhow, Allah guides who he wills.
And he seems to have been guided
 
According to Islam, this guy deserves death penalty for being a sex trafficker.
 
Also saying that ISIS is following real Islam. Saying that women are men's property. A sex trafficker. IDK how muslim are considering them a role model despite his manners are against prophet Mohamed teachings. I am sure those muslim who consider him as their role model are the same people who are slamming muslim women because their hair, the way she is wearing hijab despite they are showing their awra (you can see those muslim men on tiktok).
 
Allah is the opener of hearts.
Wouldnt be surprised if Jordan Peterson is a closet muslim too.

Truth cannot be hidden. Truth wants to be found and it takes courage to accept the truth.
 
Any Muslim man who supports him has zero respect for his mother and sisters and we all know what our religion says about people who don't respect their mothers,
 
If its Tate were talking about then definately he is not a good muslim role model. He is a braggard and bombastic in his communication.

OTOH i believe both he and Peterson are bringing the basic mechanisms that drive the relationship between a man and a women into the light.

Tate speaks in a languge that is understood by an audience who are attuned to his style; generation Z and the modern consumerist hedonist youth.
 
Says a great deal of good stuff but his past is his past i.e. regarding any wrong committed.
We welcome him as a brother.
 
I am appalled by the fact that you compared this vile and disgusting human being with an intellectual like JP. Forgive me for dragging this point longer than it needs to be dragged but how can you compare him with JP? Just look at the way JP conducts himself, one can disagree with him but one can never accuse him of being disrespectful to people let alone say the kind of horrible things about them that Tate says. How is treating women like they are your personal property bringing the basic mechanisms that drive the relationship between a man and a woman? Are these the teaching of our beloved Prophet Muhammad(PBUH)? This horrific person makes Ben Shapiro look like an angel.
 
Maula Jatt said:
Bro those women all volunteered and were paid.

Think 'Only Fans' right! They do the same $hit there but are their own boss.

They signed up to these gigs. Where are the charges against him? So far nothing since April. Many women have a habit of crying foul when things don't go their own way in such industries.
 
He converted to Islam

Who knows what happens in the future, he may be a good Muslim he may not, he may be Muslim for the rest of his life, he may not

We can atleast give him a chance as Muslims



Did anyone think Mike Tyson's conversion to Islam would last, yet here we are decades later and hopefully it has given him peace
 

