Andrew McAfee: It’s time to stand up to China

For years now we have heard from politicians in Washington about the need to stand up to China. Republicans and Democrats agree that whether it be human rights, currency manipulation, or intellectual property theft, something must be done to rein in China and their growing influence throughout the world. But when it comes to action, the rhetoric often evaporates into complacency.Andrew McAfee, Director of Government Affairs, Clermont Chamber of Commerce.That is not the case with Senator Rob Portman. Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which will invest more than $100 billion of taxpayer funds to solidify the United States’ leadership in scientific and technological innovation critical to national security and economic competitiveness.This bill includes ten critical initiatives authored by Senator Portman that will go a long way towards preparing the U.S. for the coming decades of global competition. A few of the initiatives include increasing made-in-the-USA production of personal protective equipment (PPE), establishing a centralized online hub to increase transparency and ensure federal agencies are purchasing American-made goods, improving the federal response to cyberattacks, and creating a pilot program to deploy economic crisis action teams to countries facing economic coercion from China.The legislation expressed support for U.S. leadership in the World Trade Organization (WTO) while calling for reform to the institution. It also authorized $150 million for the Global Engagement Center in order to counter propaganda and disinformation from countries like China and Russia.As Ohioans begin to get back to normal, it is time we finally address China’s unfair and predatory practices – not only to reinforce our manufacturing industry and our world-class workforce, but also so we can prepare our domestic supply chains for future pandemics.Thank you Senator Portman for standing up to China and protecting Ohio jobs, and working to ensure the United States remain the dominant global competitor.