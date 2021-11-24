What's new

Andharr Gang killed 9 people in Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan (Video Viral on Social Media)

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,598
170
134,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Itachi said:
First time hearing about this...

I'm glad OP posted this...

This thread isn't even past it's first page and it truly shows the priorities of people here on PDF. :rolleyes:
Click to expand...
Well if you would pay attention to the subjects being posted and discussed rather than people than you may be more enlightened.
 
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
3,704
-2
3,671
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
Well if you would pay attention to the subjects being posted and discussed rather than people than you may be more enlightened.
Click to expand...
Threads with less than a page don't get shown much whereas useless threads with 10+ pages of nonsense do.

Not my fault. :D

Either way, I thank OP for posting this.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,598
170
134,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Itachi said:
Threads with less than a page don't get shown much whereas useless threads with 10+ pages of nonsense do.

Not my fault. :D

Either way, I thank OP for posting this.
Click to expand...
So if a topic goes to 10 pages then in your opinion all the contributors are considered nuisance by you....I guess that is not your fault either.
The incident in OP occurred around 10th October.....some six weeks earlier......so better late than never for you to enjoy the bloodshed. :D
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
62,117
5
50,012
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shocking.

Hopefully media highlights the root causes of such unfortunate incidents.

Sadiqabad will rise beyond and above such tragedies.
 
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
3,704
-2
3,671
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
So if a topic goes to 10 pages then in your opinion all the contributors are considered nuisance by you....I guess that is not your fault either.
The incident in OP occurred around 10th October.....some six weeks earlier......so better late than never for you to enjoy the bloodshed. :D
Click to expand...
I see you didn't get my point.....I didn't say every thread beyond 5-10 pages is nonsense...

I meant useless threads like TLP ones.....0r threads comparing X to Y...

And why would I "enjoy bloodshed"?? That's a weird comment to make. 🤔
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom