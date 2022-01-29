India's Andaman and Nicobar Command Inducts ALH MK III Helicopter - Naval News In a boost to maritime security, the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III aircraft was formally inducted...

The ALH MK III aircraft with its glass cockpit, Shakti engines, advanced Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro–optical payload and Night Vision Device will act as a force multiplier in keeping India’s far eastern seaboard and Island territories safe. The induction marks a continuing increase in the capabilities of the A&N Command in the past two decades of its raising as India’s only joint theatre command