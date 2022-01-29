INS_Vikramaditya
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 2, 2015
- 857
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
The ALH MK III aircraft with its glass cockpit, Shakti engines, advanced Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro–optical payload and Night Vision Device will act as a force multiplier in keeping India’s far eastern seaboard and Island territories safe. The induction marks a continuing increase in the capabilities of the A&N Command in the past two decades of its raising as India’s only joint theatre command
India's Andaman and Nicobar Command Inducts ALH MK III Helicopter - Naval News
In a boost to maritime security, the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III aircraft was formally inducted...
www.navalnews.com