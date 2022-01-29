What's new

Andaman And Nicobar Command Inducts ALH MK III Helicopter

INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

Nov 2, 2015
The ALH MK III aircraft with its glass cockpit, Shakti engines, advanced Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro–optical payload and Night Vision Device will act as a force multiplier in keeping India’s far eastern seaboard and Island territories safe. The induction marks a continuing increase in the capabilities of the A&N Command in the past two decades of its raising as India’s only joint theatre command

www.navalnews.com

India's Andaman and Nicobar Command Inducts ALH MK III Helicopter - Naval News

In a boost to maritime security, the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III aircraft was formally inducted...
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
The ALH MK III aircraft with its glass cockpit, Shakti engines, advanced Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro–optical payload and Night Vision Device will act as a force multiplier in keeping India's far eastern seaboard and Island territories safe. The induction marks a continuing increase in the capabilities of the A&N Command in the past two decades of its raising as India's only joint theatre command

India's Andaman and Nicobar Command Inducts ALH MK III Helicopter - Naval News

In a boost to maritime security, the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III aircraft was formally inducted...
Proof that LCH has failed.
 
