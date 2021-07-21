And you thought COVID was bad! 200 people across 27 states are being monitored for MONKEYPOX after coming into contact with Texan who caught it in Nig

And you thought COVID was bad! 200 people across 27 states are being monitored for MONKEYPOX after coming into contact with Texan who caught it in Nigeria

CDC working with state and local health officials to monitor 200 people until the end of the month

Passengers, staff on flight from Nigeria to Atlanta among those monitored

Virus has a two-week incubation period and can last for about a month

Rare condition originates in monkeys from central and western Africa and kills 1% of those infected

A man from Texas traveling back in the United States from Nigeria has been confirmed to be infected with monkeypox. Pictured: Skin lesions, which are are a common symptom of monkeypox

Monkeypox can be caught from various mammals including monkeys and rats and causes skin spots which then turn to blisters and can take weeks to clear up

Health officials are working to find who may have been in contact with the man as he traveled while infected with monkeypox, first discovered in the crab-eating macaque (pictured)