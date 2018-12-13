What's new

And VOA just did a report on DHA, Karachi

Americans watching Karachi, it seems.

Just protest by some people of DHA brought Americans here. Shameful saga for army, to be honest.

Now, imagine what will happen if Karachiites come out in bigger numbers? It will be a SIGHT to behold, will be covered by ALL international media and some people in higher ups will lose their dignity and respect straight away, forever.

Hoping that situation NEVER arrives. Enough of this.

It is pertinent to mention there was and is great anger prevailing in Karachi due to criminal neglect by biased establishment and politicians. This announcement of Karachi package may have halted that anger to come out in streets. But situation is not good here still. This could be the last chance for state to finally do what is required w.r.t Karachi...Otherwise nobody knows what happens next.

Question still persists. Who is running tanker mafia in Army run DHA??
 
