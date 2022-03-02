And so, Cold War II begins...

The writer of this article who calls himself a liberal democrat is no better than some of American evil figures.



He calls it a Russian invasion but forgets that first of all, NATO has been advancing towards Russian territories for long. NATO has been provoking Russia over the past years and never lost a chance to annoy Russian citizens in the former Soviet states such as Ukraine and Georgia. Secondly Ukraine unlike the three small Baltic states enjoys strategic depth and if armed with American NUKEs and ADs then it would have become impenetrable. On the other hand Russian national security would have gone down the drain.



Russia is truly preventing an other NAZI-style massacre on Russian/Slav ethnics of eastern Europe. Let say the Orthodox Christians to some limit.



The world is not going into darkness on the contrary, the world is going into the light of truth after a bloody Twilight.