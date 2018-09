And Now Indian Defence Minister threatens Pakistan with a cross border strike

1 Oct, 2018

NEW DELHI - Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asserted that action will continue at the international border with Pakistan irrespective of the whether the neighbouring have learnt a lesson or not.She said she would believe an action of this kind (surgical strike) would deter Pakistan from training and sending terrorists."I would believe an action of this kind would deter Pakistan from training and sending terrorists. My action will continue at the border irrespective of whether they have learnt a lesson or not," said Sitharaman.Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the defence minister said that she will make it clear in Parliament that she has responded to queries on the Opposition's allegations on Rafale deal four times and has also given written responses.She pointed out that the fact remains if the Opposition has accepted those answers.